Withlacoochee River Bluegrass Festival 2019

This report from the 2019 Withlacoochee festival comes from Nancy Jordan, Marketing Manager at Tin Roof Shack Productions in Florida.

It was an exciting festival once again at the Withlacoochee River Bluegrass Festival in Dunnellon, FL, presented by Tin Roof Shack Productions. Dave Elliott, promoter, and his staff members provide a family friendly event from gate to stage. The festival ran March 14-17, 2019. All of the RV camping electric sites were sold out this year, but many camped on the river banks with no power. There were tents and RVs scattered throughout the canopy of live oak trees.

There was also a large day crowd that came to see the live stage concerts and shop. The lineup of bands at Withlacoochee are all traditional bluegrass. The tradition began in 1980 and is still running strong today as they keep the heritage alive. The artist line up included a well known popular band, Backwater, from Ocala, FL. The other bands featured were Ralph Stanley ll & the Clinch Mountain Boys, Sideline, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Larry Gillis, Williamson Branch, Swinging Bridge, and Mike & Mary’s Gospel Band.

The arts and crafts vendors with handmade items on display lined the concert area. Food vendors offered delicious specialties, and the ice cream vendor eventually sold out. It was all incredible!

At night the pickin’ jams began all around the park. It was a cool night, so the campfires added a spirit of warmth to glowing faces as they played late into the evening. Some of the pickers enjoy the jams during the day and catching a stage show here and there. It’s just a place to feel relaxed and do whatever pleases your fancy.

There is an abundance of wildlife to set your sights on. Photographers enjoy capturing the many species of birds – egrets, blue-heron, owls, osprey, and bald eagles – and yes, you might even see a gator or two among the turtles. It’s exciting to see someone headed down to the river in the early dawn of the morning with their fishing poles hoping to catch some bass or bluegill to fry up on the old iron skillet with their grits, hush-puppies and coleslaw. You know, I can’t think of anything better than that for a weekend or week of pure country living and bluegrass music.

The next Withlacoochee River Bluegrass Festival will be March 12 – 15, 2020. We have chosen a premier line up of professional bands to be announced soon for our 40th anniversary festival.

NEWEST NEWS – We are excited to announce our new event, the Withlacoochee JAM-boree. November 21-23, 2019. Plan to come this weekend to pick and socialize with your friends. There will be activities, food vendors, and plenty of fun for all. Camping is $20 per night with electric and $10 per night with no electric. Also, there is NO entry fee.

Camping with electric is limited so call soon for your reservation (352-472-2703). Early and extended camping is available. Come enjoy bluegrass jammin’ and country life!