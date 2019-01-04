Wipe Away Those Years video from The Original Five

Sweden’s The Original Five, a bluegrass band from Malmö, has released a new single for the title track from their upcoming album

Wipe Away Those Years is expected to drop February 1 in all formats on Rootsy Records, and the single is available now wherever you stream or download music online.

The band produced this fast-moving music video to match the speed of the song at an old theater in Ystad, located in the south of Sweden. Dan Englund is on bass and lead vocals, supported by Johan Malmberg on banjo, Daniel Olsson on reso-guitar, and Jonas Svahn on guitar.

The video was shot by CT Media, and England is the writer of the song.

We certainly look forward to hearing the full album next month.