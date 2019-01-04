Wipe Away Those Years video from The Original Five

Posted on by John Lawless

Sweden’s The Original Five, a bluegrass band from Malmö, has released a new single for the title track from their upcoming album

Wipe Away Those Years is expected to drop February 1 in all formats on Rootsy Records, and the single is available now wherever you stream or download music online.

The band produced this fast-moving music video to match the speed of the song at an old theater in Ystad, located in the south of Sweden. Dan Englund is on bass and lead vocals, supported by Johan Malmberg on banjo, Daniel Olsson on reso-guitar, and Jonas Svahn on guitar.

The video was shot by CT Media, and England is the writer of the song.

We certainly look forward to hearing the full album next month.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

