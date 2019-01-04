Randy Barrett steps down from DCBU

Randy Barrett, longtime President of the DC Bluegrass Union, has stepped down after serving for 12 years.

But his work in that position was far more than chairing meetings and answering email. He came on the Board during a time of rapid change, and helped them shepherd the organization into the new ways of the world in the 21st century.

The Board of Directors acknowledged all of that in their statement announcing his resignation.

“For the past 12 years, Randy Barrett has been the face, voice and sounding board of the the DC Bluegrass Union. As President of our organization, Randy has provided the leadership for the Board that has resulted in many successful events, including The DC Bluegrass Festival, the Hazel Dickens Song Contest, and the Mike Auldridge Instrumental Contest. Over these years, DCBU has served members old and new, has attracted far-flung audiences to our festival and concerts, kept the music playing at our picnics, and coordinated the activities at the DCBU Bluegrass Week at Common Ground on the Hill Bluegrass and Old Time Music instructional camp.

From the start, Randy has worked hard at growing the music community while keeping a focus on DC’s rich bluegrass heritage. As Randy steps down from DCBU’s Board of Directors, we salute his vision and dedication to improving the local bluegrass music community.”

His departure leaves both the President and Vice President spots vacant on the Board, so expect some news on that front shortly.

Another project that Barrett tackled of late was the conversion of the online radio station Bluegrass Country from the auspices of WAMU and American University into its own non-profit corporation funded entirely by donors and sponsors. The station continues to broadcast bluegrass 24/7 over the internet, reaching listeners in every corner of the world.

Randy will continue in his position as the Funding Chair for the Bluegrass Country Foundation, which operates the station.

He tells us that his leaving the DCBU was prompted by a desire to be more involved in bluegrass on a direct level…

“I had a great 12 years with the organization but I wanted to get out from behind the clip board. I plan to do a lot more performing with my band, Big Howdy, plus run my shop, Greenway Violins.”

…and that the station is doing quite well on their own.

“Bluegrass Country is not only surviving but thriving post WAMU. That’s thanks to a tremendously engaged and supportive listenership not only in DC, but around the US and the world. We’re digging into 50 years of archived recordings and interviews, and will soon start rebroadcasts of the Eddie Stubbs Show featuring old time country and honky-tonk music.”

Well done all – Randy Barrett, DC Bluegrass Union, and Bluegrass Country!