Whole Lotta Laying Around drops for Chris Roberts

Rural Rhythm Records has announced a new single from bluegrass newcomer Chris Roberts.

Whole Lotta Laying Around was produced in partnership with Engelhardt Music Group, and written by Curly Putman, Glen Duncan, and Adam Engelhardt. Whereas most bluegrass recordings feature artists or bands that have been created organically and tested on the road, Englehardt’s concept is more like the way country labels in Nashville work. They find singers who they think will appeal to the bluegrass market, find them songs that will fit their style, and put them in the studio with quality pickers who can bring out the best in the music.

Chris Roberts is a music industry vet, a singer and songwriter with experience on stage and in the studio. He hails from Montana but came to Nashville from New York City, where he had been taking a stab at a Broadway career, but was lured to Music City by his friend, Larry Gatlin.

Like Roberts’ first single, a remake of Roger Miller’s Boeing Boeing 707, this one finds Chris supported by a snappy Nashville rhythm section. Scott Vestal is on banjo, with Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Dennis Crouch on bass, Cody Kilby on guitar, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, and Wes Hightower providing harmony vocals.

It’s a fun, summertime song about doing nothing that is sure to appeal to bluegrass radio.

Whole Lotta Laying Around is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct, and will be released for download purchase on June 22.