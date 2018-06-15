Turning Ground to Bonfire Recording

Kentucky grassers Turning Ground have signed a deal with Bonfire Recording Company in Greenville, SC. And to celebrate, they have released a single from their upcoming Bonfire project, a song called Old Country Store.

The band is based around the singing and songwriting of guitarist Nathan Arnett. He is joined by Josh Cantrell on banjo, Kayla Amburgey on bass, Albon Clevenger on fiddle, and Ralph Adams on guitar.

On a recent stop to Bonfire, Nathan sat for a video interview and sang through the single, interspersed with his comments about the song and their new album.

Old Country Store is available now for download or streaming through all the popular outlets, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Bonfire is a subsidiary of Pinecastle Records.