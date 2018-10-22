West of West Virginia drops for Dan Boner

Professor Dan Boner has more than a few things to occupy his time. He’s the Director of the Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University, which is a full time job in itself. On top of that, he tours regularly with The Becky Buller Band, and is developing a line of audiophile studio pre-amps in his spare time.

Dan is also a serious photographer, spends fall days in the woods hunting wild game, and plays all the instruments in the bluegrass band at a professional level.

Oh… and he has a new solo album coming up which he is promoting as well.

A first single from that album is available to radio today, written by our own Terry Herd and Tim Stafford, called West Of West Virginia. It tells a familiar story of the migration of Appalachian people to northern cities where they could find work as employment dried up in the coal towns of Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia during and after the Great Depression.

Boner says that he was taken by the song right away, as it was the story of his own family, in which his dad moved to New Jersey with his father during this period in the first half of the 20th century.

“I’ve never had a song resonate so strongly with me. It was as if Terry and Tim somehow looked into a window of my father’s life and wrote what they saw. This is the most meaningful song I’ve ever recorded or performed.”

It starts with Dan on triple fiddles, supported by Will Parsons on banjo, Jason Crawford on mandolin, Daniel Slyer on guitar, and David Babb on bass. Sally Berry and Salyer provide the harmony vocals.

Dan also created this explanatory video as an accompaniment to the single release. In it he, his father, and his grandfather travel back to the old family homeplace to learn more about the place they had left behind. It really gives meat to the story related in the song.

West Of West Virginia is available now to radio broadcasters via AirPlay Direct, and will be offered for download purchase starting on November 8.