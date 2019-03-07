Welcome Ryman List!

Posted on by John Lawless

Another bluegrass baby!

Kristy Cox, noted contemporary bluegrass singer, and her husband, Travis List, are celebrating the birth of their first son. Cox, a native Australian, now lives in Tennessee, and has chosen a decidedly Music City name for their son.

Ryman Jeffery Travis List was born on March 6 in Nashville. Seemingly destined to be a big boy, he entered at 9 lbs, 10 ozs.

Kristy and Ryman are both doing well, and older sister Adelaide is delighted with the new addition to their family. Kristy needs to recuperate quickly, as she leaves in just over a month for a week long tour of Ireland.

Congratulations to Kristy and Travis, and a big bluegrass welcome to little Ryman!

