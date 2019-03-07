4848 Festival launches in July at Snowshoe

The Snowshoe ski resort in West Virginia will be the site for the new 4848 Festival, scheduled for its initial run July 11-13 of this year.

Produced by the folks who once ran the All Good Music Festival, this weekend event is designed to offer a bevy of modern and progressive bluegrass acts with attendees having their choice of accommodations. Everything from primitive camping to luxury suites are available on site, with the ski lift operating all weekend to bring folks up from the camp sites to the stage.

Snowshoe also provides a number of top restaurants, plus attractions like shopping, swimming and boating, mountain trails, and mountaintop tours. There will also be craft beer and food vendors in the stage area, along with activities like a climbing wall, zip lines, and pools.

The lodge on the mountain top is quite large, with rooms available from singles to multi-guest groups. 4848 has prepared a number of packages that including parking, festival tickets, and other amenities accommodating up to 10 adults. Special VIP packages are also being offered, though they are selling out quickly. You can see them all online.

Music will be provided by Greensky Bluegrass, Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, Billy Strings and many others. We are hoping to have a correspondent/photographer there in July to capture the scene at Snowshoe.

Activities for children will be available all weekend, with an on-site playground, water toys and a beach nearby.

You can see all the 4848 Festival details online.