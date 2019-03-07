That’ll Be Just Fine video from Bill and The Belles

Bill and The Belles are back with a new single and video, demonstrating their unique modern mastery of the pre-bluegrass string band sound. It’s part vaudeville, part string swing, and always all acoustic.

Under the direction of guitarist/vocalist Kris Truelsen, the group specializes in the sort of tight vocal harmonies that were popular during the big band era. But with newly-composed songs, the music has a freshness and vitality that has won fans in the bluegrass, old time, and acoustic country communities.

As the house band for the revived and reformatted Farm and Fun Time on Radio Bristol, Bill and The Belles are reaching an audience all over the world.

This new video is for That’ll Be Just Fine, written by Truelsen, a song that tells the familiar tale off being ready to move on to a new chapter in life. Kris is accompanied by Kalia Yagle on fiddle and vocal harmony, and Helena Hunt on banjo and vocals, with Andrew Small on bass, Jon Atkinson on drums, and Andrew Fletcher on piano.

We see them in the studio at Big Tone Records cutting the track live, in direct-to-tape analog, just as the great artists of the 1940s and ’50s would have done.

You can learn more about the group online.