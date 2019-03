Josh Richards, guitarist/vocalist with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, and his wife, Amy, are celebrating the birth of a baby girl.

Loretta Jo Richards was born last night, March 6, 2019, at 11:04 p.m. in Jeffersonville, IN. She came into this world at 6 lbs, 3 oz, stretching out to 19” long.

Reports are that mother and child are doing well, and should be home soon.

Many congratulations to Amy and Josh, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to Loretta Jo!