Welcome Holly Davidson!

Lachlan Davidson and his wife, Jade, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Holly Evelyn Davidson joined the family on November 17 at 9:22 p.m. (AEST). She came in at 9.18 lb, stretching to nearly 20.5”.

Lachlan is one half of Australia’s Davidson Brothers, a progressive bluegrass outfit fronted by he and his brother, Hamish. Together they are nominated for four Golden Guitar Awards from Country Music Australia in January.

Holly and her mom are doing well, and Lachie says they are looking forward to taking the caravan out to a music festival soon.

Congratulations to the Davidsons, and a big bluegrass welcome to Holly!