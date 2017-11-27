Bobby Patterson remembered

Well known musician and music historian Bobby Patterson of the Galax, Virginia, area passed away on September 24, 2017. He experienced kidney failure, having been given new a kidney in 2010.

Bobby Frank Patterson was born on April 1, 1942, in the Coal Creek community of Carroll County, Virginia.

Patterson and his long-time musical partner Willard Gayheart were the original Blue Ridge Music Center (BRMC) Mid-Day Mountain Musicians.

Also, in 1987 he helped found the highly-regarded Old Time Herald magazine.

Patterson’s mother played guitar and his father, a banjo player, his maternal grandfather, and eight uncles were all musicians also. So, it was natural that he should at age of six start playing the guitar. As he turned seven he got to see and hear his first live musical performance at Coleman School, close to where he lived.

Five years later Patterson entered a talent show at school, winning first prize with a rendition of The Ballad of Davy Crockett.

Then at the age of 16 he became interested in playing a banjo that his Uncle Tyra had given to him. A neighbor, Charles Hawks, gave him his first banjo lesson, teaching him the three-finger roll and the Gospel tune Uncloudy Day.

Two years later Patterson was playing the banjo with different bluegrass groups and, subsequently, he progressed to playing with Kyle Creed in his Camp Creek Boys band.

In 1972, with help from his father and Kyle Creed, he built his first recording studio, created a record label, Mountain Records, and started recording and producing albums that were released on his label. Two years later Patterson sold his interest in Mountain Records to Creed and formed his own label, Heritage Records, recording Tommy Jarrell, influential fiddler and banjo player, and other local musicians, some with little or no record output.

Among this group is guitar master Wayne Henderson, from Grayson County.

Two years later he joined the Highlanders Bluegrass Band playing mandolin, and he remained with them for most of the next 40 years and more, playing at venues up and down the Blue Ridge region.