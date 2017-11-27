Christmas 2018 with The Barefoot Movement

The Barefoot Movement has a lot going on over the holidays this year.

There are a pair of videos with songs from their new full-length Christmas CD, and a tour starting this week, and running through the 21st, where they will be performing their Yuletide favorites across the central and eastern US.

Fans will recall that this Nashville-based quartet had a Christmas EP last year, and they have used some time between tours to add six more tracks to serve as The Barefoot Movement Christmas Album. It includes the six from 2016 plus the newly added half dozen, available now for download or on CD.

They’ve chosen some age-old classics, plus a number of pop songs of more recent vintage, performed in their trademark bluegrass/Americana style. A full track listing follows:

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Silver Bells

Run Run Rudolph

Christmas Time Is Here

Hark The Herald Angels Sing

Baby Please Come Home

Little St. Nick

Oh Holy Night

(There’s No Place Like) Home For The Holidays

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

White Christmas

The new video for 2017 is their version of Baby Please Come Home, a Christmas hit for Darlene Love in 1963, and again for Mariah Carey in ’94, sung here by The Movement’s Noah Wall.

Plus this home movie style video of the group recording Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Time Is Here, included on last year’s EP, made famous in the animated classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The dates for their Christmas tour are below:

11/30 – Vern Riffe Center for the Arts in Portsmouth, OH

12/1 – Arts Place, Inc. in Portland, IN

12/2 – C.S.P.S in Cedar Rapids, IA

12/3 – Al Ringling Theatre in Baraboo, WI

12/6 -Campanile Center for the Arts in Minocqua, WI

12/7 – The Grand in Oshkosh, WI

12/8 – Smokey Barque in Frankfort, IL

12/9 – Happy Days Lodge in Peninsula, OH

12/10 – Eclipse Company Store & Craft Beer Hall in The Plains, OH

12/14 – The Old Theater in Oriental, NC

12/15 – Private Event in Boca Grande, FL

12/16 – Davis Theatre in Concord, NC

12/17 – Buford Community Arts Center and Theater in Buford, GA

12/21 – Station Inn in Nashville, TN

Audio samples for all 12 tracks on The Barefoot Movement Christmas Album can be heard at CD Baby.