Welcome Call Slaughter!

Posted on by John Lawless

Another Bluegrass Boy enters the world!

Call Manley Slaughter was born this afternoon at 2:03 p.m. to Heather and Shannon Slaughter. Both mom and dad are bluegrass artists, though Heather has pulled back from touring since starting their family. Call is their third child, and he arrived at 8 lb, 13 oz, stretching out to 22.5” long.

Big sister Rae and big brother Jed seem delighted with their baby brother, and mother and child are doing well.

Congratulations to Shannon and Heather, and their growing bluegrass family!

  • Call Manley Slaughter, born October 17, 2017
  • The happy Slaughter Family: Shannon, Jed, Heather, Rae, and Call (10/17/17)

