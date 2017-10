Mountain Fever has dropped a first single today from Australian grasser Kristy Cox, the title track from her upcoming album, Ricochet.

It’s a driving number written by Jerry Salley, Alice Lankford, and Jimbo Martin. Cox gives the song a nice bluesy vocal as she sings about hunting down the love she is after.

Salley also produced the project which is scheduled for a January 2018 release.

Radio programmers can download the track now from AirPlay Direct.