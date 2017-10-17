Buddy Merriam health update

We are delighted to report that Buddy Merriam has come successfully through his surgery of yesterday (October 16, 2017).

Kathy DeVine, guitarist with Buddy Merriam & Back Roads, gives today’s news and praises his medical team for all their efforts so far …..

“Buddy Merriam is doing great after his quadruple bypass. I want to thank you for all the expressions of love, prayers and for sharing your stories with him before his surgery. It was very encouraging to him. The world is a better place today because of the skilled hands of his surgeon Dr. Joanna Chikwe and her medical team; nurses, technicians and all the staff who made this easier on all of us.

Thank you again and keep him in your thoughts and prayers. He has a long road ahead of him but now he’s got the heart to do it.”

Just before going to press Kathy shared the very latest bulletin ..

“He is doing so well. We are so pleased. The outreach from the community is propelling his spirit!”

We hope that Buddy has a speedy recovery and that he soon returns to good health.

