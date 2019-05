Keith McKinnon, banjo player with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and his wife, Whitney, are celebrating the birth of a daughter, Bo Harper McKinnon.

She was born May 13, weighing in at 7lbs 5oz and 21 inches long.

We are told that Mom, Dad, Bo, and big brother Tucker are all doing well.

Congratulations Whitney and Keith, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Bo!