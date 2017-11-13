Welcome Aiden Miles Cherryholmes

Posted on by John Lawless

Skip and Stephanie Cherryholmes are celebrating yesterday’s birth of their first child, Aiden Miles Cherryholmes.

Both mom and dad are bluegrass folks. Skip grew up as a member of the Cherryholmes Band, and now plays guitar with Sideline. Steph grew up in a bluegrass family as the daughter of Sideline banjo player, Steve Dilling, making him a new grandpa as well.

Aiden made his entrance Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina, weighing in at 7lbs 11oz, and ‘standing’ 20.5 inches tall.

Everyone is healthy and doing well, and all the families are very excited about his arrival.

Congratulations Steph and Skip, and a big bluegrass welcome to Aiden!

