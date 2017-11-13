Santa Fe video from Steve Martin and The Rangers

Posted on by John Lawless

Steve Martin has released a third music video from his newly-released project, The Long-Awaited Album, with The Steep Canyon Rangers.

It’s an animated feature, created by LA-based Fantoons, that follows the story of Steve’s composition from the album, Santa Fe. In the song, it sounds like a fairly conventional tale of boy meets girl, boy chases girl, boy gets girl. But in the video, we learn that the romance is actually between a taco and and order of fries!

The folks at Fantoons have created an extremely clever piece in a colorful cartoon style, that re-imagines Steve and members of The Steeps as various southwestern comestibles. Great fun!

The Long-Awaited Album is available from Martin’s web site.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy