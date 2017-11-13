Santa Fe video from Steve Martin and The Rangers

Steve Martin has released a third music video from his newly-released project, The Long-Awaited Album, with The Steep Canyon Rangers.

It’s an animated feature, created by LA-based Fantoons, that follows the story of Steve’s composition from the album, Santa Fe. In the song, it sounds like a fairly conventional tale of boy meets girl, boy chases girl, boy gets girl. But in the video, we learn that the romance is actually between a taco and and order of fries!

The folks at Fantoons have created an extremely clever piece in a colorful cartoon style, that re-imagines Steve and members of The Steeps as various southwestern comestibles. Great fun!

The Long-Awaited Album is available from Martin’s web site.