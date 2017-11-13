Friday at the fall Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival

Posted on by Bill Warren

Friday was the opening of the November 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival. Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle opened the show at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, Ohio. Steve presents a mix of traditional bluegrass and classic country music.

Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys took the stage next. Ralph is continuing the mountain music of his father, Doctor Ralph Stanley. Dale Ann Bradley followed with her fine band. Dale Ann is a wonderful song bird in our music.

Host band, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers wowed the crowd as they always do. Joe, Joe’s family, the Ramblers, and their families make sure that everyone has a good time at SOIMF. Ashley Davis joined the Clinch Mountain Boys to fiddle a tune. She is a member of Kristi Stanley’s band. Then Dale Ann Bradley joined Steve Gulley to take us back to the days when they sang together at Renfro Valley.

The Lonesome River Band closed out the show. Sammy Shelor keeps putting together a group together that is always entertaining.

  • Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Steve Gulley at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Kyle Cantrell at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Ralph Stanley II at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Dale Ann Bradley at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Dale Ann Bradley at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Dale Ann Bradley at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Joe Mullins with The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Jason Barie and Joe Mullins with The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Lonesome River Band at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Lonesome River Band at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Dale Ann Bradley with Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Dale Ann Bradley and Steve Gulley at the Fall 2017 Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival - photo © Bill Warren

