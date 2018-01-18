Wednesday photos from Yee Haw 2018

Wednesday at the Yee Haw Music Fest is potluck/open mic day. Eating and picking are bluegrassers main hobbies, and eat and pick we did! The potluck was excellent as always. Radio personality Greg Bird entertained during the meal. Greg also organized and MC’d the open mic.

The open mic lasted well over two hours with pickers from many states and Canada. One of the highlights of the open mic was a 10 year old girl from Tampa. This youngster sang the fire out of Blue Bayou. The evening was capped off by Florida band, Scattered Grass. They will open the stage show on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Monroe Crossing, Remington Ryde, and Sideline will also entertain Thursday.