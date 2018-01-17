Eli Funkelby from Nick Chandler & Delivered

Poor Mountain Records has released a debut single from, Groceries, Gas, and Used Cars, their upcoming project for Nick Chandler and Delivered.

Known up to this point primarily as a bluegrass Gospel artist, this will be Nick’s first secular release, and he’s kicking it off with this reworking of Gene Watson’s Eli Funkelby. Gene released it in 1971 before he became a star as a slower country number, but Chandler and the boys have ratcheted it up a few notches for their version.

It’s a lighthearted song that fits well as a grassy romp.

The full album is expected in early March, but Nick and the guys should have some in hand at SPBGMA early next month.

Radio programmers can download the single now from AirPlay Direct.