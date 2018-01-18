Registration open for Mid-Atlantic Bluegrass Band Competition

Registration is now open to enter your group in the Mid-Atlantic Bluegrass Band Competition, held during the DC Bluegrass Festival on March 10.

The fee is only $50 to enter, and the winning band will receive an $800 prize, plus two free rooms for that night. All members in the competing bands get free admission to the festival on the 10th. You can’t even buy a ticket for Saturday for $50!

Only 12 contestants will be accepted, and registrations must be in by March 1. No full time touring groups will be accepted. It is first come, first served other than the three spots reserved for bands that are members of the DC Bluegrass Union, so don’t dawdle.

Each competitor will perform two songs in a ten minute set. One must be vocal with harmony, and the other an instrumental.

Bands will be judged on the quality of lead and harmony vocals, instrumental capability, overall sound, as well as stage presence and profesionalism. A panel of three judges will determine placement. Difficulty of material chosen will be weighed in the judges’ consideration.

In addition to a first prize of $800, the second place group will receive $500 with $300 for third. All stage audio equipment will be provided, and only traditional bluegrass instruments should be used. Pickups are only allowed for acoustic bass. Electric bass is acceptable in the competition.

The full set of rules with a registration form can be downloaded online.

You can see full DC Bluegrass Festival details, including the artist lineup and ticket information, online as well.