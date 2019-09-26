Wednesday overview from World of Bluegrass 2019

Brooke Aldridge tries her hand at soundhole at World of Bluegrass 2019 – photo © Tara Linhardt

Wednesday of World of Bluegrass was another-jam packed day (as are all days of IBMA) here in Raleigh, North Carolina. Loads of helpful tips for all sorts of industry professionals, showcases of bands, interviews being conducted, recordings and radio broadcasts being made, and awards being presented.

On Wednesday the always popular Exhibit Hall opened with all sorts of yummy instruments, microphones, and music-related what-not for sale. Folks are there to try out and learn about instruments, as well as meeting many of the luthiers making them. There were also games to be had, and broadcasts and recordings being made of live bands, showcases of various bands, radio stations, music organizations, record labels, and publishers all making their existence known and sharing their information at their booths.

There was a Special Focus on the stage in the large foyer outside of the Exhibition Hall that highlighted some of the internationally-based bluegrass bands. There were bands from Canada, New Zealand, France, and Italy that I ran into today throughout the festival. One woman at a showcase bar in town was so excited by some of the Canadian bands she had seen, that she asked me what their word for “Americana” would be and started stabbing at forms of Canadiana and similar attempts… I wonder if there is a word there somewhere already? hmmm…

With the conferences starting early each day, and going through the day, and the showcases of bands going way into the night with some showcases still starting at 1:00 a.m., and everything so good, no one wants to miss anything. IBMA is definitely living up to its nickname that some regulars use to explain the acronym” “IBMA stands for I’ve Been Mostly Awake.”

Lots of folks having a great time and loads of great music of all sorts seem unending, much of it all happening at the same time in different places. So here are some clips of the variety of showcases to help even those who were here to see some of the showcases that may have been missed. FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is a big thing here for sure, with so much great stuff going on. We will all sleep next week. 🙂

Gina Furtado Project (Gina is up for IBMA banjo player of the year again this year)

Cane Mill Road won the Momentum Award for Band of the Year 2019

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Dead South (a great band from Saskatchewan, Canada)

Crying Uncle (hot young band from California)

The Farmer & Adele (old style Western fun, with great clothes and yodeling even)

  • Price Sisters recording for Acoustic Shoppe at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Dead South at Kings during World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Dead South at Kings during World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • In house critics at Kings during World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Live radio show from the Exhibit Hall during World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Barb and Tom Gray at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bluegrass Standard interviews Adele during World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Slocan Ramblers at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Andrew Collins Trio during World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Doyle Lawson at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Doyle Lawson at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lisa Kay Howard plays "soundhole" at Troy Engle's booth during World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Anthony Hall, Tray Wellington, and Ned Luberecki jamming at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Fiddles in the Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Fiddles in the Exhibit Hall at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • George Jackson at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Henhouse Prowlers at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Gina Furtado Project at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Keith Barnacastle with Bluegrass Standard at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kickoff party for the kids jamming room at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kickoff party for the kids jamming room at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rod McCormack at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Scott Pringle with The Dead South at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Farmer & Adele at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tray Wellington with Cane Mill Road at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tara tries her hand at Guitar Hole at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Brooke Aldridge plays soundhole at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Littlest picker at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Exhibit Hall jam at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt

