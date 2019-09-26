IBMA Awards Show broadcast tonight

For those who can’t be in Raleigh tonight for the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards, there are two opportunities to tune in for the celebration.

The IBMA is streaming the awards show over Facebook live. Starting at 7:30 p.m. (EDT), you can follow along as the various awards are announced, and the music is played. If you have a Facebook app for your smart TV, you can use that larger screen, but it will work on your phone, tablet, or computer as well.

The pre-show red carpet will be streamed also, on the IBMA Instagram feed.

SiriusXM will broadcast the Awards Show live on Bluegrass Junction, channel 62, where subscribers can hear the entire event starting at 7:30 p.m.

We will also be announcing the awards here at Bluegrass Today. We’ll start a post at 7:30, and update it throughout the evening as the winners are called.

Tickets are still available for those here in Raleigh who would like to attend.

