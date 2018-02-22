New music from Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive

Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive are celebrating the start of their fifth year together with an old fashioned single release. Not just one new song for bluegrass radio, but two… two… two songs in one!

The A side is Rainy Day Blues, written by Daniel Salyer and Jeff McClellan. It’s a cheery sounding, easy going song full of sadness and blues – a perfect bluegrass number.

And the writers approve. McClellan said when he heard the track, “Bauc and the boys absolutely nailed it! I am honored and thrilled to pieces! It’s cool as heck to get a cut, but to get the first single blows me away!”

And as a bonus, the B side of this single features a reflective Gospel songs from the super successful writing team of Milan Miller and Thomm Jutz. Even Somebody Like Me finds the singer gladly proclaiming that salvation exists, even for someone like him.

The Dukes of Drive consist of Joey Lemons on mandolin, who sings lead on Rainy Day Blues, Will Jones on guitar singing Even Somebody Like Me, and Joe Hannabach on bass. Bandleader and banjo man Terry Baucom says that they are just his style. “These guys that make up the band are top-shelf on and off the stage. They really did well in the studio, too, on these cuts.”

Both tracks are available to radio now at AirPlay Direct. Fans will have to wait a couple of days before they appear in iTunes.