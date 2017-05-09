Wedding Dress video from Red Herring

Posted on by John Lawless

We all know the term red herring to mean a diversion or distraction; something to throw us off a scent. It’s an old expression, often used in argument, to describe an attempt to deflect your attention.

But it’s also the name of a fine folk/bluegrass group from the Netherlands, based in the South Holland city of Rotterdam. This Red Herring is a four piece band based on the singing of Loes van Schaijk, who also plays bass with the group. Accompanying her are Arthur Deighton on mandolin and guitar, Joram Peeters on fiddle and mandolin, and Paul van Vlodrop on banjo and mandolin.

As a prelude to their next album, Here To Distract You, they have released a clever animated video set to one of the tracks on the record. The song is Wedding Dress, sung a capella in the bluegrass Gospel quartet style, through it is a secular number.

Agnes Loonstra created the video, and also designed and illustrated the matching album artwork.

Here To Distract You is set for a September 3 release. The band will tour in support after the release with a string of concerts in the Netherlands, Germany and the Czech Republic. 

