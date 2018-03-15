Way Down the River Road video from Special C

Compass Records has released a lyric video for the opening track from their upcoming Special Consensus album, Rivers And Roads.

It’s a rip-roarin’ take on Way Down The River Road, a John Hartford classic in the old time fashion, played at ludicrous speed by Special C. Banjoist Greg Cahill reminds us all of the beauty of the low B note in Scruggs style picking as the band burns this one down to get the record started.

Mark Schatz joined the guys in the studio, adding his percussive footwork to the band sound.

Special C is completed by Rick Faris on guitar, Dan Eubanks on bass, and Nick Dumas on mandolin.

Look for Rivers And Roads to hit March 30 on Compass.