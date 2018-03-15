Rhonda Vincent Highway bill passes Missouri House

Posted on by John Lawless

What is Rhonda Vincent doing on the floor of the Missouri House of Representatives?

She was there Tuesday (3/13) to witness the vote on House Bill 2187, which designates a portion of US Highway 63 as Bluegrass Queen Rhonda Vincent Highway. This section of road crosses through Adair and Schuyler counties in northeastern Missouri near where Rhonda grew up in Kirksville.

HB 2187 passed the House, and goes now to the State Senate where it is also expected to pass.

The bill was sponsored by Representative Nate Walker of Missouri’s 3rd district, from Kirksville. He is hoping to have Rhonda present for the dedication of the newly-renamed highway later this summer.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

