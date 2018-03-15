KSBTM students play for the KY state legislature

Students and faculty in Hazard Community and Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music showed policymakers in the Bluegrass State just what bluegrass music is all about last week when they were invited to play at the state capitol in Frankfort. Six students, along with faculty members Virgil Bowlin and Dean Osborne, performed for the state’s House of Representatives last Wednesday, March 7.

The students opened up the legislative day for the members of the House with a gentle, melodic performance of the state song, My Old Kentucky Home. Featured in the performance were students Natalie Tomlinson, Terry O’Neal, John Meador, Shalene O’Neal, Jessie Meador, and Kacey O’Neal, along with special guests Caleb O’Neal and Hazard Community and Technical College president Dr. Jennifer Lindon. Later in the day, the students were joined by House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins for a rousing performance of Rollin’ in My Sweet Baby’s Arms. Adkins, a Democrat from Sandy Hook in eastern Kentucky, proved himself to be an able guitar player and singer.

For more information on the Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music, visit them online at http://ksbtm.hazard.kctcs.edu/.