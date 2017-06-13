Umbrella drops from Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith

Mountain Faith Band has a new single, the first from their upcoming next album, and a new name!

Recognizing the reality that Summer Brooke McMahan is the face and the voice of the group, the band has decided to go now by the name, Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith Band. It’s the same pickers, and the same sunny, feel-good bluegrass music as they’ve always played. And the guys still kid her mercilessly when she burns the biscuits at their family tire shop and filling station in Sylva, NC.

In addition to Summer Brooke, the band consists of her brother Brayden on banjo, their dad, Sam, on bass, with Cory Piatt on mandolin, Nick Dauphinais on guitar, and Chris wright on percussion.

The next album is called Small Town Life, and it is expected from Mountain Fever Records later this summer. Its first single is released to radio today, a new song written by Dean Berner with Laura Veltz and Ben Cooper, called Umbrella.

Summer says that its happy sound and positive message resonated with the band right away.

“When we heard the demo, we all had the same wide-eyed look. It’s one of the most well-written songs we have ever heard! We knew we HAD to record it and we hope everyone loves it!”

Orders for the single and pre-orders for Small Town Life should be enabled within the next week or so. Radio programmers can get a copy of Umbrella now from Airplay Direct.