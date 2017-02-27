UALR student receives grant for Billy Mathews transcriptions

Emily Phillips is a third year at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, pursuing a degree in Anthropology. She is also an accomplished old-time fiddler, and a student of the music of noted Ozark fiddle and banjo player, Billy Mathews.

Thanks to a grant from the Student Undergraduate Research Fellowship in the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, Emily is embarked on a major project, to transcribe all of the tunes presented on Billy’s landmark CD set, 500 Fiddle Tunes: Old-Time Archive.

You read that right… She is transcribing all 500 tunes Mathews performs in this 5 volume, multi-CD archive, a veritable history of the Ozark fiddle tradition. That’s a big job, which will serve as her senior project, something UALR requires for graduation, and as a valuable resource for future students of the old time music of the middle US.

Once the transcriptions are finished, they will be compiled in a book which will be offered for sale to the general public. Phillips has more than 200 completed and proofed, and hopes to see the book available to the market later this year.

For Emily, this is also a labor of love. As a girl, just starting to learn old time fiddle, she encountered Billy and his distinctive style. Over repeated opportunities she not only became quite familiar with his approach, but also friendly with the master musician himself.