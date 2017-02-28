Saturday at the 2017 FL Bluegrass Classic

The final day of the Florida Bluegrass Classic was filled with activities. Ernie Evans hosted a guitar workshop while Bobby Martin led one for banjo . A classic car show was held on the grounds as well.

The stage portion of the day kicked off with a stirring veteran’s tribute. Boy Scout Troop 443 provided the color guard that included the flags of our military branches. A POW/MIA table was set up and a member of the Patriot Guard explained the significance of each item on the table. All veterans were then invited to the stage while “Banjo Bob” played a medley of the military branch anthems.

Florida’s own Swinging Bridge opened the day’s musical offerings before Lorraine Jordan brought Carolina Road to the Classic stage. She now features twin fiddles with Josh Goforth and Matt Hooper. Young Garrett Newton also joined the band for a couple tunes. He studies the banjo under the great Ben Greene.

Classic country legend, Eddy Raven joined Lorraine and the band for the evening set. Eddy sang several of his hits, then he and Lorraine provided several songs from their new project, All Grassed Up. A group of Eddie’s in-laws came to their first bluegrass festival to see the show. They had a great time!!

MC, Jo Odom invited promoters Debi and Ernie Evans to the stage to thank them for the wonderful week in Brooksville.

Gary Waldrep closed out the festival as only he and his band can. Lorraine Jordan joined the band on stage for a “sisters of bluegrass” picture with Mindy Rakestraw. Gary has the audience on its feet clapping and dancing for his last two songs.

Ernie and Debi look forward to all us joining them at the classic next year from February 20-25.