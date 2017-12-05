Two new products from BanjoLit

Posted on by John Lawless

If you have a banjo picker on your Christmas list, here are a couple of ideas from BanjoLit. The Slovak-based company, which also ships in the US, has two new products that will appeal to serious banjo pickers all over the world.

First up is their Banjo Picking Trainer, a small wooden board with five banjo strings and a bridge, allowing for right hand practice wherever you might be. It’s tough to bring a banjo when you travel, especially when commuting by train or bus. But with the Trainer, which comes with a neck strap, you can work on rolls anytime!

Both the string tension (tuning) and the bridge height can be adjusted.

It sells for $65.90, with an option to have it engraved (up to 21 characters) for an additional $10.

Also new is their Mic Match, a preamp designed especially for banjo mics. It accepts an XLR microphone jack and provides phantom power, outputting to a 1/4” line jack. Meant for use on stage by players who like to use a microphone, but also run through a pedal board, the Mic Match can accept power from a board, or from an available power adapter.

Mic Match sells for $69, with the optional adapter going for $9.90.

More details can be found on the BanjoLit web site, where you can also see their popular Dr. Arm wooden banjo arm rests.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy