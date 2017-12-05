Cleverlys’ Facebook video goes viral

When The Cleverly’s rolled into the studios of WCYB TV in Bristol, TN last Friday, they just thought they would be performing on live television to promote their show that night at the Paramount Center.

The guys did their bit, a bluegrass cover of Flo Rida’s Low, and headed over to soundcheck for the concert. Little did they know that a Facebook live video captured by Brittany Miller in Honaker, VA was in the process of going viral online.

She had turned her phone camera on when The Cleverlys’ segment was already underway, and since 2:00 p. on December 1, it has been viewed by more than 850,000 users, and shared on Facebook 17,500 times.

Here’s her video…