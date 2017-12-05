Mojo teams up with TrueFire for rhythm guitar video

Noted Nashville guitarist and educator Stephen Mougin, known to friends as Mojo, has struck a deal with online instructional company TrueFire to produce an overview course called Bluegrass Rhythm Evolution.

Their system is based on a free application that allows online streaming of your purchased content, though these courses can also be purchased on DVDs to use in your computer. The TrueFire software can be downloaded for either Windows or Macintosh computers, and both iOS and Android devices.

Mojo’s new course is configured in the TrueFire style, with fairly brief segments that allow the student to jump around through the video lessons as their interests dictate. His breakdown of the history of bluegrass rhythm from Lester Flatt and Doc Watson works through contributions from Jimmy Martin, Charlie Waller, and Tony Rice plus more recent players like Tim Stafford, Kenny Smith, and Ron Block. The viewer can go through them sequentially, or jump around as they see fit.

He cautioned us to stress that this is not an all-inclusive history of these great guitarists, but a quick glance at how we got to where we are today.

“It is not a detailed look at everything each player added to the mix, rather touching on one particular element they added/perfected, which brought bluegrass rhythm to its current state. My intent is for folks to familiarize themselves with an arsenal of different patterns so they can choose what to play for each particular song or jam session.”

This video clip helps explain the concept…

Bluegrass Rhythm Evolution will be available from the TrueFire site starting December 7, in plenty of time for holiday giving.