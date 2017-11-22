Two new bluegrass Walker babies!

The bluegrass pickin’ Walker girls of Redhead Express have welcomed two new members of their family in the past six weeks. The clan of redheads from Nashville – by way of Alaska – had been carrying two pregnant sisters out on the road this summer, and they now have two new babies to celebrate with over the holidays.

First, fiddler Alisa Cunningham gave birth on October 8 to Ross, followed Ross and Gary are the second children for both couples.by sister Kendra Stevenson, lead singer and guitarist, whose little Gary arrived a month later. All are doing well, with dads Darryl Cunningham and Kelly Stevenson delighted with their new sons as well.

We wouldn’t want to leave out the rest of the Walker ladies, who have also had an eventful summer. This video covers the family’s visit to Virginia Beach, where bass player Meghan Walker pines for ice cream and banjo picker LaRae Walker breaks her foot. Never a dull moment on the road with this crew.

Redhead Express is a full-time touring group who introduce audiences to bluegrass through a mix of their own original music, and covers of recent pop hits. They will be auditioning in January for the 2018 season of America’s Got Talent, hoping they can catch a ride on the same TV train that so raised the profile of Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band a few years back.

Here’s their most recent music video, their acoustic arrangement of I’ve Got You by Bebe Rexha.

You can keep up with their busy tour schedule online.