The Elf of the Shelf is Dead from Milan Miller

John Lawless

Well… Thanksgiving is officially over, and the Black Friday shopping mania in full swing, so no one should feel badly about donning their Christmas sweaters and blasting the holiday music to the rafters.

And it’s in that spirit that Milan Miller has released a new song for the Christmas season, one that a good many Americans will savor, with his take on the absurd Elf on the Shelf tradition. For some reason, there are people who find these little stuffed dolls charming, and ascribe all sorts of mischief to the cunning little characters.

But in this video, Miller shows what these Christmas rascals deserve, with Till the Elf on the Shelf is Dead.

Milan is assisted on the track by Justin Moses, who provides banjo, mandolin, fiddle, and reso-guitar.

The song is available now for download purchase from all the popular online sites, and to radio via AirPlay Direct.

