Welcome Christ The Lord from Professor Dan

Dan Boner, Director of the Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University, has released a Christmas single of his own, with a different sort of take on holiday bluegrass.

Most of the Yuletide grass falls into one of two categories (to quote our resident sage). It seems to be either gentle acoustic treatments of familiar carols, or newly-written material in a contemporary bluegrass/country vein.

But what Professor Dan has done is compose an old time Gospel number with a Nativity theme, and perform it in the Bill Monroe quartet style to which bluegrass lovers will be well accustomed. He is accompanied by vocals from Daniel Salyer, Jason Crawford, and David Babb, with Boner providing the guitar and mandolin.

See what you think of Welcome Christ The Lord.

The single is available now for download purchase from Professor Dan’s web site, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.