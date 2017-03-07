The Good Ol’ Persons re-unite

The Good Ol’ Persons, originally an all-female band formed after an open mic session at Berkeley, California’s Freight & Salvage, is to play together one more time – well, four more times, actually.

The most-recognized line-up, Kathy Kallick (guitar), Sally Van Meter (resophonic guitar), and Bethany Raine (upright bass), along with the masculine duo of John Reischman (mandolin) and Paul Shelasky (fiddle), will be entertaining the good folks of California later this month, playing such band classics as I Can’t Stand To Ramble, Part Of A Story and Anywhere the Wind Blows.

The Good Ol’ Persons were among the first bluegrass bands to feature women’s songwriting, lead playing, and vocal harmonies, and went on to be trendsetters in the incorporation of Latin, swing, folk, Cajun and other musical genres into their bluegrass sound.

The band released five albums, toured widely, and had a profound influence on every generation of bluegrass artists since.

Kathy Kallick remembers those first few years and then tells us what she hopes will come out of these reunion shows ……..