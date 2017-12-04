Nancy Cardwell and Bob Webster engaged

Two much-loved members of the bluegrass music community, Nancy Cardwell and Bob Webster, have announced their engagement to be married.

Nancy, originally from Springfield, Missouri, is best known for her 20 years-service as a staff member of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), working for the organization as Special Projects Director and Executive Director (from 1994 to 2014). A journalist and author, she is currently the Administrator for The Foundation for Bluegrass Music (IBMA Foundation), and has for the past year played bass with Jesse McReynolds and his Virginia Boys in Nashville, Tennessee. She is releasing a Christmas album digitally this month with her daughter, Erin Faith called At Christmas Time. The hammered dulcimer/flute duo goes by the name of Dulcimer Dance.

Bob served in the US Navy and then worked for the federal government. He is now retired from both jobs.

From 2002 he helped the late Red Shipley, producing WAMU’s Sunday morning Stained Glass Bluegrass radio show. Bob served as host for that show from September 2007 until he left the station to relocate to his native (and beloved) North Carolina in December 2012. Currently he is the Broadcast Media representative on the IBMA Board of Directors and hosts the Bluegrass for Lunch show on Rockingham County Radio (WLOE-Eden/Reidsville/Wentworth, North Carolina; WMYN-Madison /Mayodan/Madison, North Carolina; and www.bluegrasscountry.org).

Both are graduates of IBMA’s Leadership Bluegrass classes.

Bob popped the question and Nancy said yes on November 21 (2017).

A date for the wedding hasn’t been set yet, pending the sale of Nancy’s house in the Nashville area. They hope to marry sometime in the spring (2018) and live in North Carolina.

Congratulations Nancy and Bob, all at Bluegrass Today wish you a long and happy life together.