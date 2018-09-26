Tuesday night showcases at World of Bluegrass 2018

Frank Baker

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage returns to World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) – photo © Frank Baker

Frank Baker spent Tuesday evening at a number of Bluegrass Ramble showcase spots, and captured a number of performances in downtown Raleigh.

Among them was the triumphal return of Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, who were surprise guests at the Lincoln Theatre during the official kickoff party. Vincent had broken publicly with the IBMA several years ago over an awards show dispute, but was warmly embraced by the membership upon her return.

Group hug!

  • Amanda Cook showcases at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • George Mason with Amanda Cook at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Amanda Cook at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Carolyne VanLierop with Amanda Cook at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Amanda Cook at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Appalachian Road Show at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Barry Abernathy with Appalachian Road Show at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Todd Phillips with Appalachian Road Show at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Appalachian Road Show at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Appalachian Road Show at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ashleigh Caudill at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ashleigh Caudill at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ashleigh Caudill at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ashleigh Caudill at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Noah Wall with Barefoot Movement at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Katie Blomarz with Barefoot Movement at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Tommy Norris with Barefoot Movement at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Alex Conerly with Barefoot Movement at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Barefoot Movement at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Noah Wall with Barefoot Movement at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Noah Wall with Barefoot Movement at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Barefoot Movement at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Bill and The Belles at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Bill and The Belles at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Bill and The Belles at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Bill and The Belles at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Helena Hunt with Bill and The Belles at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Charm City Junction at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Charm City Junction at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Charm City Junction at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Kim Robins & 40 Years Late at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • Kim Robins at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker
  • DeWayne Duffey with Kim Robins & 40 Years Late at World of Bluegrass (9/25/18) - photo © Frank Baker

