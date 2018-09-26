Tuesday night showcases at World of Bluegrass 2018

Frank Baker spent Tuesday evening at a number of Bluegrass Ramble showcase spots, and captured a number of performances in downtown Raleigh.

Among them was the triumphal return of Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, who were surprise guests at the Lincoln Theatre during the official kickoff party. Vincent had broken publicly with the IBMA several years ago over an awards show dispute, but was warmly embraced by the membership upon her return.

Group hug!