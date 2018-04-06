True Grass single and video from Lorraine and Junior

The battle over the proper boundaries of bluegrass rages on, and Lorraine Jordan adds her $.02 in the form of a new song, ably assisted by Junior Sisk and Danny Paisley on lead vocals with Carolina Road’s Tommy Long, and Randy Graham singing tenor.

The song asks the musical question, Why can’t bluegrass just be true grass again? It’s a familiar complaint among fans of traditional music, but as long as we have these folks around, it will be as true as it ever was.

Lorraine and Junior sat down recently to discuss this very issue, inspired by their recording of True Grass, written by David Stewart.

The single is released today on Pinecastle, with Tommy, Junior, and Danny trading lines throughout. Here is an excerpted version.

True Grass will be included on the next Carolina Road album, due later this year. The single is available for download purchase online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.