Mountain Home Music celebrates #1 with Sideline for Thunder Dan

If I knew you were coming I’d have baked a cake.

That was the name of a hit song back in the early ’50s, and it looks like the folks at Mountain Home Music Company knew Sideline was coming for a visit this week. The band was celebrating two weeks with the #1 song on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, and grabbing that same spot on our April monthly chart as well for their current single, Thunder Dan.

When the band stopped by label headquarters in Arden, NC, producer Tim Surrett was ready with a lovely cake, decorated in honor of the band’s recent achievement. A #1 is always a big deal, and we congratulations to Sideline for their nice run.

Thunder Dan is still on the chart, though it has dropped now to the lowly, and non-cake-justifying #2 position.

Check today’s new chart to see who has bragging rights this week. The Gospel and Grassicana charts are also new each Friday morning.