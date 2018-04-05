Bluegrass-themed musical, Snow Child opens in DC on April 26

Snow Child, a new musical based on the book by Eowyn Ivey, is set to open April 26 at the Arena Stage in Washington, DC. Set in the unforgiving wilderness of Alaska in the 1920s, the show’s music draws heavily on the lively string band tradition in The Last Frontier, with songs and incidental music performed by a bluegrass band made of of DC pickers.

Protagonists in the play are a young married couple who are homesteading up north, trying to repair their marriage following the loss of an unborn child. Everything changes when a young girl visits them seemingly out of the wild, and alters their perspectives on life, as well as surviving in such forbidding conditions.

The book was written by John Strand, with music composed by Bob Banghart and Georgia Stitt. We had a chance to speak with Bob and Georgia this week to get some insight into how the music was put together, and they both reported being moved by the story, and the music they wrote to support it.