Trout Steak Revival brings their Colorado sound to IBMA

I was lucky to catch a set by Colorado-based and Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition winners, Trout Steak Revival, at the Raleigh Convention Center Masters Workshop Stage. The band writes all their material and are working on their sixth album. They have a sound that moves from hard-driving to a more mellow layered sound, which includes the bluegrass full-stack of guitar, mandolin, fiddle, dobro, bass, and fiddle. The songs are well-produced, not necessarily in the strict bluegrass style, but they have a strong, pleasing groove with very rich harmonies throughout.

They wrote the soundtrack for the Rocky Mountain PBS Documentary, Great Ingredients, and provide collaboration and mentoring with school children in Denver and Steamboat Springs. You can purchase all of their releases and merch at their online webstore.

Here is a sweet video of their song Take Heart from their Spirit to the Sea release.

Click below to hear the group talk about their upcoming album and the experience of producing it themselves.