Track Premiere: Voice in Your Ear from Patrick McAvinue

We’ve had our eye on Patrick McAvinue for quite some time, since he was a teenager, still in college, and playing fiddle with Audie Blaylock and Redline. His skill with his instrument was obvious even then, and we immediately befriended the lanky young musician for his ready smile, eager attitude, and realistic attitude towards the music business.

We then celebrated with him as he finished school, won awards, formed the exceptional Charm City Junction band with friends in Baltimore, and eventually when he moved to Nashville to join Dailey & Vincent, and most recently, wed his sweetheart, Jules. Now he is a noted fiddler in Music City, an in-demand session player who is starting to make moves within the industry in town.

And next month, Patrick will be releasing a new album, Perfect Fit, that showcases his many musical abilities as fiddler, mandolinist, vocalist, and songwriter.

We are delighted to offer a track premiere today of Voice In Your Ear, which features McAvinue in those roles, and also as bandleader. He is supported on this track by Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Alex Lacquement on bass, and Sean McComiskey on accordion. Those last two are Patrick’s bandmates in Charm City Junction.

Also featured are Audie Blaylock on tenor vocal, Scott Vestal on baritone, and Bob Mummert on drums.

It’s a driving, contemporary bluegrass song with a bit of a biographical flavor to it about learning to listen to that voice.

Voice In Your Ear will be available on Spotify tomorrow, June 18, with the full album dropping on July 12. Pre-orders for autographed CDs are available now on Patrick’s web site.

Radio programmers can get the tracks now at AirPlay Direct.

This will be a good one, folks.