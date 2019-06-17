High Road at the Gospel Barn

The Gospel Barn is one of those hidden gems for music in Michigan. The Gospel Barn began its life in 1974 in Hillsdale, Michigan and continues with Gospel shows on Saturday nights from mid-April through early November. The Barn presents many varieties of Gospel music from traditional southern to bluegrass Gospel. Later this season bluegrass bands, The Lindsey Family, Trinity River, The Farm Hands, and Higher Vision will perform. This past Saturday High Road made their third appearance at the Barn.

The evening kicked off with a “strawberry social.” Fresh strawberries – picked that morning, homemade biscuits, ice cream, and whipped cream! A food coma followed!!

The house band kicked off the show to a packed house with a few traditional hymns and some jazzy trombone Gospel.

High Road took the stage with the high energy that can only come from the heart. This is a group of young, but seasoned, musicians that give their all in their shows. High Road took us on a journey of some of the old church hymn favorites, some of the old country and bluegrass Gospel favorites, and some of their original music. They came to Hillsdale fresh from a performance at Bean Blossom. The band is working on a new project that they describe as “grassy, original music.” Ben Isaacs is producing the project. The band currently has a song, Heaven’s Back Yard, on the Jerry Salley produced Gonna Sing Gonna Shout album of Rick Lang songs.

They joined the house band at the beginning of their second set with an instrumental version of I’ll Fly Away that had the audience on their feet and calling for more. They finished their show with Sarah doing her rendition of I Want To Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart that brought the audience to their feet one more time.

Put The Gospel Barn on your list of places to go and High Road on your list of bands to see.

Please join the Candidpix.info camera at the 47th Charlotte Bluegrass Festival beginning this Thursday.

Support your local music venues.