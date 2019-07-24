Track Premiere: Thanks for Nothin’ from ClayBank

Mountain Fever Records is releasing a target track from their highly anticipated album from ClayBank, the first with their newly reformulated lineup. Roadsigns & Highways is set to drop this Friday (July 26), and they have agreed to share Thanks For Nothin’ with our readers today.

ClayBank formed several years ago when two of its principals, Zack Arnold and Jacob Greer, were still in school. Zack’s powerful tenor voice attracted attention right away when the group began entering band contests in the western Virginia and North Carolina region, and they were quickly signed to Rural Rhythm Records for a debut album.

A second record was produced for Mountain Fever, No Escape, but the band fractured last year and its continuation was uncertain. This occurred simultaneously with the dissolution of Highland Travelers, freeing up banjo man Jason Davis and bass player Kameron Keller. Fiddler Jame Harper, long of Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, also made the jump to ClayBank, and a new lineup was in place. Davis and Keller were also alumni of Sisk’s band, and their addition could only serve to strengthen Arnold and Greer’s output.

Fans of the mashgrass sound, or the 1-4-5-drive type of bluegrass, have been eagerly awaiting this new ClayBank project, but they won’t have much longer to wait. In fact, have a listen now on a song that Harper tells us they all reacted to strongly right away.

“When we were gathering material for this record, we were all digging for songs that we had stored back for various solo or former band projects. Thanks for Nothin’ came up, and it quickly became a band favorite. Daniel Salyer, our buddy and one of the best singers and writers in the business, knocked this one out of the park! It’s a lay-it-all-out breakup song with a cool melody, and we knew we had to make a place on the album for it.”

Pre-orders for Roadsigns & Highways are available now online, as are pre-saves on Spotify. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

For more information about ClayBank, including booking details, contact them by phone (336-620-1718) or email.