Track Premiere: One’s Real Life from Jaelee Roberts

When folks around Nashville talk about who the next up-and-coming star may be on the bluegrass horizon, one name that always comes up is that of Jaelee Roberts. The young singer, songwriter, and fiddler is just in her first year of college, but she has been involved in the music business since she was old enough to walk.

As the child of two bluegrass professionals, young Miss Roberts has been familiar with the road, the studio, the songwriting and arrangement process, and the pitfalls of the lifestyle for most of her 18 years. Raised near Nashville, her friends are artists, songwriters, and producers, and she is uniquely poised to take this experience and embark on a career in the business.

Oh… and we should mention that she has a lovely and expressive voice, and a real knack for creating a powerful song.

But parents Danny Roberts (of the Grascals) and Andrea Roberts (of the Andrea Roberts Agency) want to see her finish college before giving her entire life to music. So she is studying at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro studying Commercial Songwriting and Music Business at the school’s College of Media and Entertainment.

A debut single had been released earlier this year, and today a new one is available, one Jaelee wrote called One’s Real Life.

Roberts tells us that much of the song literally came to her in a dream.

“I dreamed that I was writing with one of my all-time favorite songwriters, Harley Allen, and when I woke up I could remember a few bits and pieces of words from that song. However, there was a line that I recalled vividly, and that was ‘one’s real life.’ I also dreamed the melody of the song! I took that line and the melody, and thought about how there are so many relationships that are so much better in photos than in real life. That led me to writing about someone remembering how amazing their relationship was in the photos but then realizing how, in all reality, that person and time is long gone.

That’s the story of One’s Real Life!“

Jaelee is supported by Scott Vestal on banjo, Seth Taylor on guitar, Austin Ward on bass, and Deanie Richardson on fiddle and mandolin. Brandon Bostic and Jaelee provided the harmony vocals.

One’s Real Life is available now from Euphony Records, a new label launched by Richardson and Bostic, wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.